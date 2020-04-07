Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Yorkshire put players, coaches under UK Government's furlough financial aid scheme

By
Yorkshire go for furlough aid
Yorkshire go for furlough aid

London, April 7: Yorkshire became the first English cricket county to announce it had put its players and coaching staff on the British government's furlough financial aid scheme.

With the English domestic season delayed until May 28 because of the coronavirus and further postponements likely, talks have been ongoing between the 18 first-class counties and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) over questions of pay deferrals and wage cuts.

Under the scheme, the British government pays 80 percent of wages up to $3,070 per month.

The PCA had planned to announce a collective response following conference calls over the weekend but Yorkshire, the county of England Test captain Joe Root, broke ranks to say it had decided to opt for the furlough scheme on Friday.

A statement issued on Monday said: "The Yorkshire County Cricket Club's players and cricket staff have been placed on furlough leave until further notice.

"This decision comes after the majority of the club's non-playing staff were placed on furlough leave at the end of March in accordance with the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

"Following a board meeting on Friday, the club took the decision to furlough all players and coaches. Each player and member of staff in the cricket department were contacted individually by director of cricket Martyn Moxon on Friday night."

Former Yorkshire and England batsman Moxon, acknowledging there was a "bigger picture than cricket and it is vitally important to stay safe", explained the White Rose county's action by saying: "From a club point of view, we feel that these measures need to be taken to ensure as little damage as possible to the business.

"The players are disappointed not to be playing as they have worked hard during the winter and have been excited about the season ahead. However, they are all fully understanding of the club's decision and we hope that the situation improves as quickly as possible to ensure that everyone can resume some kind of normality as soon as possible."

Premier League football clubs such as champion-elect Liverpool, far wealthier than its county cricket counterparts, has been widely criticised for taking advantage of the furlough scheme.

But there is likely to be less flak for the likes of Yorkshire given their record operating profit of 6.5 million last year was dwarfed by the pre-tax profit of 42 million posted by Liverpool in February.

More YORKSHIRE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue