COVID-19: Anil Kumble takes a leaf out of Virat Kohli's book, makes undisclosed contribution

"To bowl out #Covid19India we all need to come together and fight this battle. I have made my humble contributions to #PMCaresFund #PMNRF and #CMReliefFund @PMOIndia @narendramodi @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP Please do #StaySafeStayHome," he tweeted.

The legendary leg-spinner, however, refrained from disclosing the amount he has donated. Kumble thus joined a host of leading cricketers like batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, India women's ODI captain Mithali Raj were among others who have generously contributed for the noble cause.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 has increased to 32 while the cases have soared to 1,251 till Monday night. On Monday, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma too pledged an undisclosed amount to PM's CM Of Maharashtra's Relief funds.

Rohit has tasted immense success as captain, be it the IPL or while leading the Indian team in limited-overs cricket in regular skipper Kohli's absence.

Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL trophy four times. The 32-year-old was slated to lead Mumbai in the 13th edition of the IPL which now stands postponed till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Had the IPL started on Sunday, Rohit would have led MI in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede.

