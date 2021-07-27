Covid-19 hits Team India: Travel of Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav to England may get affected

Apart from Krunal, 8 members of Indian cricket team in Sri Lanka have been placed under isolation, waiting for further Rapid Antigen Tests which is to be conducted later this day. But the development has also jeopardised the scheduled departure of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav to England to join the Test squad along with postponement of the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka.

Shaw and Yadav have been named as replacement players by the BCCI for Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar. Both Sundar and Gill were ruled out of the Test series against England with respective injuries.

"We have to wait for the Covid test results that may come later in the day. Hopefully, everyone will come out negative and the rest of the T20I series and the departure of Suryakumar and Shaw too can be met as per the schedule," said a BCCI source.

However, the with 10-day mandatory quarantine period in vogue in England the Indians might have to produce the negative certificate and needed to undergo further tests once landed in England. Even if Shaw and Suryakumar tests negative, they may have to undergo a short quarantine in Sri Lanka before taking off to England.

The BCCI informed that the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements for the upcoming Test series against England as all-rounder Washington Sundar, batsman Shubman Gill and pacer Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the tour due to injuries.

As per the BCCI media release, Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger during the three-day practice game against County Select XI.

However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. As a result, the spinner has been ruled out of the remainder of the England tour. Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game.

He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India's Tour of England.