COVID-19: Indian cricketers who have donated to help the country in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic

Sourav Ganguly (Rice worth Rs. 50 Lakh):
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly donated rice worth Rs. 50lakh for the needy to help during the 21-day lockdown. The BCCI contributed Rs. 51 crore towards the PM's fund.
Sachin Tendulkar (Rs. 50 Lakh):
The legendary cricketer who has been urging fans to follow protocol and stay indoors also did his bit as the Master Blaster donated Rs. 25 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.
Shikhar Dhawan:
The Indian opener posted a video on social media stating that he had donated to the PM’s Relief Fund to help India in their fight against Coronavirus. The Indian batsman also urged the public to contribute to the PM’s Fund as well as the Chief Minister’s Fund.
Gautam Gambhir (Rs. 50 Lakh):
Former Indian batsman turned MP Gautam Gambhir also did his bit as he contributed Rs. 1 crore from his MP LAD fund. The former cricketer also donated one month’s salary.
Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan (4000 masks):
The Pathan brothers helped India’s fight as Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan donated 4000 face masks. The duo donated the masks to the health department under the banner Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust, which is run by their father.
Ajinkya Rahane (Rs. 10 Lakh):
The Indian batsman donated Rs. 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Suresh Raina (Rs. 52 lakh):
Suresh Raina did his bit as he pledged to donate Rs. 52 lakh. The left-handed batsman donated Rs. 31 lakh to the PM’s fund and Rs. 21 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Laxmi Ratan Shukla (3 months worth of salary):
Bengal player Laxmi Ratan Shukla contributed three months’ salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Richa Ghosh (Rs. 1 Lakh):
16-year-old Richa Ghosh, who represented India in the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup, donated Rs. 1 lakh towards the Bengal Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.