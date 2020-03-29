COVID-19: Indian cricketers who have donated to help the country in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic

Bengaluru, March 29: The Coronavirus pandemic has put the breaks on sporting events across the world. To help contain the spread of the novel virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown.

The PM also introduced a dedicated national fund, the PM-CARES Fund, which will help India cope with the virus.

With no matches to play and locked in their homes, cricketers around the world have taken to social media to spread the importance of social distancing and hygiene and urged fans to stay indoors.

Several current and former cricketers also stepped up and donated to the PM’s Relief Fund to help the country cope with these testing times. Apart from the cricketers, the state associations have also donated to their state governments and to the PM’s Relief fund as well. The state associations have also offered their premises to be used as temporary quarantine centres.

The BCCI on Saturday donated Rs. 51 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) contributed 25 lakhs). The Saurashtra Cricket Association pitched in with a 21 lakh donation. While the Maharashtra Cricket Association donated Rs. 50 lakh, the Karnataka State Association donated a crore towards India’s fight against the novel virus.

Here MyKhel takes a look at the cricketers who have donated towards India’s fight against the novel virus.