Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

CPL 2020: Four foreign players who can star in this year's CPL

By
Rashid Khan can make a big impact in CPL 2020 while playing for Barbados Tridents
Rashid Khan can make a big impact in CPL 2020 while playing for Barbados Tridents

Bengaluru, August 11: From its modest beginning in 2013 as a regional league, the Caribbean Premier League has grown manifolds over the last seven editions. Come CPL 2020 on August 18, it has all the bells and whistles of a true international league featuring cricketers from across the globe.

In CPL 2020 too there are several high-on-impact foreign players and MyKhel takes a look at four of them.

1. Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan leg-spinner is a prized commodity in any of the team he is playing. He is hard to get away and picks up wickets at regular intervals. His economy of 6.14 is one of the best in T20Is. Rashid will turn out for defending champions Barbados Tridents in CPL 2020 and will lend a cutting edge to their attack.

2. Imran Tahir

Never mind he is over 40. Age is just a number for this exuberant South African leg-spinner. Tahir still keeps a tight leash on the batsmen and can fetch crucial breakthroughs. He does not use any magical deliveries but good, old fashioned leg-breaks and googlies and their prudent employment get him his victims. Tahir appears for Guyana Amazon Warriors this year and rest assured we can those long celebratory runs to the boundary after taking wickets.

3. Ross Taylor

The veteran batsman from New Zealand is the only cricketer to have played 100 matches in all three formats of the game. It's an indication of his longevity and effectiveness across Tests, ODIs and T20Is. That adaptive skills make him a dangerous batsman and bowlers will be wary for Taylor. In CPL 2020, the Kiwi will wear the colours of Guyana Amazon Warriors. Taylor's contribution will be significant if they want to improve upon their runners-up slot last year and grab the trophy.

4. Colin Munro

Trinbago Knight Riders are the three-time CPL champions and their ambitions of a fourth title will be fuelled by the presence of Munro, a hard-hitting batsman from South Africa. He has a strike-rate of over 156 in T20Is and remains only the very batsmen who has made a hundred in the shortest format and he has three hundreds.

More CPL2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,215,074 | World - 20,016,368
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 10:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue