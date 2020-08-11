CPL 2020: Four foreign players who can star in this year's CPL

In CPL 2020 too there are several high-on-impact foreign players and MyKhel takes a look at four of them.

1. Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan leg-spinner is a prized commodity in any of the team he is playing. He is hard to get away and picks up wickets at regular intervals. His economy of 6.14 is one of the best in T20Is. Rashid will turn out for defending champions Barbados Tridents in CPL 2020 and will lend a cutting edge to their attack.

2. Imran Tahir

Never mind he is over 40. Age is just a number for this exuberant South African leg-spinner. Tahir still keeps a tight leash on the batsmen and can fetch crucial breakthroughs. He does not use any magical deliveries but good, old fashioned leg-breaks and googlies and their prudent employment get him his victims. Tahir appears for Guyana Amazon Warriors this year and rest assured we can those long celebratory runs to the boundary after taking wickets.

3. Ross Taylor

The veteran batsman from New Zealand is the only cricketer to have played 100 matches in all three formats of the game. It's an indication of his longevity and effectiveness across Tests, ODIs and T20Is. That adaptive skills make him a dangerous batsman and bowlers will be wary for Taylor. In CPL 2020, the Kiwi will wear the colours of Guyana Amazon Warriors. Taylor's contribution will be significant if they want to improve upon their runners-up slot last year and grab the trophy.

4. Colin Munro

Trinbago Knight Riders are the three-time CPL champions and their ambitions of a fourth title will be fuelled by the presence of Munro, a hard-hitting batsman from South Africa. He has a strike-rate of over 156 in T20Is and remains only the very batsmen who has made a hundred in the shortest format and he has three hundreds.