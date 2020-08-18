CPL 2020: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI, Live telecast details

Let's take a stock of the match and find some essential details.

1. Team News - Jamaica Tallawahs

They are a strong team for sure on the field. But they have begun on a completely wrong note. Assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan had left the team citing personal reasons. Though the team officials have denied it, the recent tiff with Chris Gayle speculated to have played a part in his exit. The controversies apart, they still carry the firepower to make a strong start especially when they have the likes of Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite and some talented bowlers like Mujeeb ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane. Then they have the old war horse Fidel Edwards too who brings loads of experience.

2. Team News: St Lucia Zouks

The Zouks are one teams others will be wary of. They don't have many explosive stars but have several utility T20 players who can turn the match on its head on their day. Former West Indian captain and their leader Darren Sammy is the biggest example. A motivated Sammy can pose real dangers to any team. Then they have some talented youngsters like Chemar Holder and Oshane Thomas who can hustle batsmen.

3. Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell (Captain), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkurmah Bonner, Glenn Philllips (wk), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards.

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rakheem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Leniko Boucher, Darren Sammy, Kavem Hodge, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggelejin, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder.

4. Dream11

Andre Fletcher, Rovman Powell, Jermaine Blackwood, Glenn Phillips (wk), Andre Russel, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Sammy, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Oshane Thomas, Kesrick Williams.

5. Match details

Date: August 19

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode