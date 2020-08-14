CPL 2020: Know the full set of 12 sponsors to be associated with Caribbean Premier League

The CPL will be the first franchise T20 tournament to return since the lockdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and will take place behind closed doors in two stadiums in Trinidad & Tobago. All members of the CPL tournament bubble are now in the country and have tested negative for COVID-19.

The interest in the tournament this year is expected to pass the record numbers that were achieved in 2019 and the level of support from leading brands is another example of both this and the status that CPL has reached in the global cricketing calendar.

Speaking to the CPL 2020 event, which kicks off at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 18, Commercial Director Jamie Stewart said; "On behalf of the CPL, I would like to thank all our loyal partners for continuing to support this very important regional event through these challenging times. We would also like to welcome partners such as Fun88 and Googly for joining hands with us for the first time. It has always been true to say that the CPL could not exist without its partners and in 2020, during these extraordinary times, that is truer than ever. We would like to extend particular thanks to Hero Motocorp, the world's leading motorcycle brand, who have supported us since the beginning and continue to drive 'the biggest party in sport."

CPL 2020 Partners' list

Title Sponsor: Hero

Official Partners: Fun88, El Dorado Rum, Republic Bank, Dream11, Googly.

Official Sponsors: Angostura LLB, Guardian Life, Visa, Fedex, BetDaily, Carib.