CPL 2020: Match 17: Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI details

On paper, both the teams are evenly matched but the current form make Knight Riders firm favourites. So, will the match go by form books or will there be a change of script? Who will lead the teams' march? MyKhel answers your curiosity in this Dream11 Fantasy tips section.

1. Team News - Trinbago Knight Riders

The Knight Riders on a hot, unbeaten streak that has lasted five matches so far. They have swept aside sides with ease, and even the absence of an impact player like Sunil Narine did not hamper them. Dwayne Bravo, who grabbed his 500th T20 wicket, Darren Bravo, who hammered his 100th T20 six, Tim Seifert etc have carried the team lightly on their shoulders. But they would not like to leave anything for chances against a side like Tridents, who carry good firepower despite the recent inconsistent run. Kharry Pierre took three wickets against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the last match so that the absence of Narine was negated in the CPL 2020 match.

2. Team News - Barbados Tridents

The defending champions is going through a turbulent run in the CPL 2020. The Tridents are still in the top four but it cannot be overlooked that they had lost three matches in a row. They managed to stem the rot with a win over Jamaica Tallawahs in their last game but need a much more organized effort against the red-hot Knight Riders. They will require some big outings from players like Rashid Khan, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope etc to turn the tide against Knight Riders.

3. Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Tom Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fawad Ahmed, Kharry Pierre, Sikandar Raza, Moeen Ali Khan.

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (Captain), Rashid Khan, Corey Anderson, Ashely Nurse, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh, N Young.

4. Dream11

Lendl Simmons, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard, Tim Seifert (Wk), Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Kharry Pierre, Raymon Reifer, Moeen Ali Khan.

5. Match details

Date: August 28

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode