CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Players to watch

Trinbago Knight Riders

The Trinbago Knight Riders have been one of the stronger sides in the CPL since the inaugural edition of the tournament as they have consistently challenged at the top of the table. Kieron Pollard will captain the team which contains plenty of seasoned campaigners like Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Colin Munro, Sunil Narine and Pravin Tambe.

They will mostly have all of their players available for the opening match as their overseas trio of Colin Munro, Tim Seifert and Sikandar Raza have joined the team. They have a lot of experience but they need to hit the ground running if they are to maintain their dominance in the tournament. Sunil Narine will play a vital role for his team with his all-round skills and he could even be sent to open the innings as he has done so frequently in the past.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Chanderpaul Hemraj and Brandon King form a swashbuckling opening pair for the Warriors. At no. 3, they have the dependable Shimron Hetmyer. New Zealand international Ross Taylor will come in next at no. 4 to provide stability to the middle order.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran, who has shown tremendous consistency in the last 2 years will most likely come in at no. 5. Explosive all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul will be handling the finishing duties.

With Australian spinner Chris Green coming in at no 8 they have a long batting order. However, Warriors will hope that they don't require the services of the lower-order and the top order does the job for them in most of the matches. Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan and Qais Ahmed will not be available in this campaign for the team.

Head to head (last 5 matches)

Riders- 1

Warriors- 4

Players to watch out for

Ross Taylor: Ross Taylor will return to Guyana Amazon Warriors after taking a break last year. The middle-order batsman was drafted overnight for the CPL 2020. He will bring tons of experience and provide some stability also to the explosive batting lineup. In the four seasons that he has played, Taylor has scored 724 runs with an average of 31.5 in 36 matches. This speaks a lot about the consistency that Taylor has displayed in the CPL and his team will expect that he continues to smash runs for them.

Pravin Tambe: At 48 years of age, Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe will be making his debut in the CPL 2020 this year with Trinbago Knight Riders. The oldest player in the league, Tambe became the first Indian to bag a CPL contract. He had shot to fame during his stint with Rajasthan Royals and has not looked behind since. Fans will be eager to see the veteran spinner weave his magic on the turning tracks of the Caribbean.

Brandon King: The youngster was the highest run-scorer in CPL 2019 with 496 runs from 12 matches at an amazing average of over 55 and a strike rate close to 150. His best score last season was 132 not out. It was the breakthrough season for King and now he will have to bear the burden of expectations from the fans, who will hope that he reproduces last season's devastating form this time also.

Imran Tahir: South-African spinner Imran Tahir was the team's top wicket-taker last season with 16 scalps from 9 matches at 12.31. He will again pose the main threat for the opposition batsmen. The aggressive leg-spinner is still a force to be reckoned with in T20 cricket and is going to be difficult to face. He has had some exciting battles with Kieron Pollard over the years and that contest will again be very interesting to watch.

Probable XI

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Pravin Tambe, Anderson Phillip.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Chris Green (Captain), Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd.