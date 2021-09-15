Cricket
CPL 2021 Final: SKNP vs SLK: Date, IST Time, Weather, Pitch report, Live telecast, Live streaming info

By
CPL 2021 Final: SKNP vs SLK: TV info (CPL via Getty Images)
CPL 2021 Final: SKNP vs SLK: TV info (CPL via Getty Images)

Basseterre, September 15: The Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) final will see two of the most consistent sides in this year's tournament - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings facing each other on Wednesday (September 15).

Here's MyKhel offers you an essential guide of date, time, TV Channel, Pitch report, weather etc for you to bookmark.

1. Squads

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Rayad Emrit (Captain), Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua Da Silva, Chris Gayle, Devon Thomas, Colin Archibald, Mikyle Louis. Overseas: Asif Ali, Ravi Bopara, Fawad Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Naseem Shah.

St Lucia Kings: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne, Alzarri Joseph. Overseas: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Samit Patel, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Tim David.

2. Pitch report

The 22-yard strip at the Warner Park, Basseterre, has given us a sporting experience so far with batsmen and bowlers often getting equal role to play. The pitch here could be expected to continue its nature for the final too. A total in the vicinity of 160-170 could offer a tight match.

3. Weather report

Wednesday is a largely sunny day with the temperature hovering around 27 degree Celsius on match evening. In the run-up to the final, Basseterre might experience short spells of rain but nothing strong enough to disrupt the match.

4. Date & Time

The final between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings will be held on Wednesday (September 15) at the Warner Park, the home ground of Patriots. The final will start at 7.30 PM IST and both Patriots and Kings are eyeing their maiden CPL title.

5. Live telecast, Live streaming

The final between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings will be in Live on Star Sports Networks from 7.30 PM IST. The Live streaming will be on FanCode.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 15, 2021

