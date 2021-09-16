Cricket
CPL 2021: Full list of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

By
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won CPL 2021 (All Pics CPL via Getty Images)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won CPL 2021 (All Pics CPL via Getty Images)

Basseterre, September 16: The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots underlined their early tournament consistency emerging the CPL 2021 champions on Thursday (September 16). In the Caribbean Premier League 2021 final, the Patriots defeated St Lucia Kings in a last-ball thriller to bag their maiden title in the tournament.

Here's MyKhel takes a look at some of the awards presented at the end of CPL 2021.

1. Prize money details, Man of Final, Player of CPL 2021

Winners: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Rs 7.5 crore

Runners-up: St Lucia Kings: Rs 4.8 crore

Man of the match (CPL 2021 Final): Dominic Drakes (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Rs 73500)

Player of the tournament: Roston Chase (St Lucia Kings, 446 runs at 49.55, 10 wickets, Rs 3.6 lakh)

2. Other awards in CPL 2021

Biggest 6 of CPL 2021: Chris Gayle (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Rs 73500)

Best celebration of CPL 2021: Jeavor Royal (St Lucia Kings, Rs 73500)

Best catch of CPL 2021: Akeal Hosein (Trinbago Knight Riders, Rs 2.2 lakh)

Most 6s in CPL 2021 (38): Evin Lewis (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Rs 2.2 lakh)

Most wickets in CPL 2021: Ravi Rampaul (Trinbago Knight Riders 19 wickets, Rs 2.2 lakh)

Most runs in CPL 2021: Roston Chase (St Lucia Kings, 446, Rs 2.2 lakh)

3. Batting records in CPL 2021

Most runs:

Roston Chase (St Lucia Kings, 446 runs)

Evin Lewis (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 426 runs)

Tim David (St Lucia Kings, 282 runs)

Faf du Plessis (St Lucia Kings, 277 runs)

Colin Munro (Trinbago Knight Riders, 267 runs).

Most sixes: Evin Lewis (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 38 sixes).

100s: Faf du Plessis (St Lucia Kings, 120)

Chanderpaul Hemraj (Guyana Amazon Warriors, 105)

Evin Lewis (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 102).

Highest total: 255/5 by Jamaica Tallawahs against St Lucia Kings.

4. Bowling Records in CPL 2021

Most wickets: Ravi Rampaul (Trinbago Knight Riders, 19 wickets)

Romario Shepherd (Guyana Amazon Warriors, 18 wickets)

Odean Smith (Guyana Amazon Warriors, 18 wickets)

Dominic Drakes (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 16 wickets)

Miguel Pretorious (Jamaica Tallawahs, 16 wickets).

