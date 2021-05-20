CPL 2021: Guyana Amazon Warriors player retention: Pooran, Hetmyer among retained; rope in Hafeez

Hafeez had played for Warriors in the CPL 2014 season. He had played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL 2017 and 2019.

The Amazon Warriors retained 11 of the players who guided them to the semifinals of the CPL 2020 event. Nicholas Pooran made the only century of last year's tournament and he will be back with the Warriors this year along with Shimron Hetmyer and Brandon King.



The Warriors will also be welcoming back South African leg spinner Imran Tahir and Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen ul Haq.



The squad also features up and coming Guyanese players Kevin Sinclair and Ashmead Nedd, both of whom impressed in 2020 at their first CPL edition.



The Amazon Warriors have now five spots left to fill in their squad after the addition of Hafeez and these will be announced in the coming weeks.



The Guyana Amazon Warriors management team said: "The Management of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Franchise are very pleased to retain the core group of players which comprised our squad over the last two years. The Franchise is very appreciative of the retained players for their loyalty and commitment to the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

"It is the hope of the Franchise that with the majority of players being together over the last two tournaments, the team unity, camaraderie and support for one another in working towards a common goal and purpose will bring the desired result of winning the tournament this year."

Retained players: Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Naveen ul Haq, Romario Shepherd, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd.