CPL 2021:IPL team Punjab Kings to own St Lucia Zouks, rename CPL side as St Lucia Kings

The St Lucia Kings will share branding and other assets with their colleagues at the IPL as the ownership team moves to further cement ties between the two brands.

This synergy will help build on the successes the team has had since the new owners arrived after they finished as runners-up at last year's CPL tournament.

The Kings will play their first match of this season against the Jamaica Tallawahs on Friday (August 27). The Kings side will be coached by Andy Flower and will have the likes of Faf du Plessis, Andre Fletcher, Rakheem Cornwall and Wahab Riaz in their ranks.

Commenting on the new brand identity Darren Sammy, Assistant Coach and Mentor, St Lucia Kings, said: "I love the logo and I love the new name. It's a pleasure to be associated with the Kings Franchise and I truly hope that the name can inspire our players to play like the true Kings that we are!"

It may be recalled that IPL side Rajasthan Royal had bought major share in two-time champions Barbados Tridents, and renamed it as Barbados Royals. Earlier, the Kolkata Knigtht Riders had invested in CPL team from Trinidad and Tobago, the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The Knight Riders are the first IPL franchise to invest or buy out major stake in a CPL oufit. In fact, the Trinidad side is the defending champions of CPL and the league's most successful team with four titles against their name.

This year they will be led by Kieron Pollard and will be eager to defend the title, and add a fifth trophy to their cabinet.