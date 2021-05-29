CPL 2021: Jamaica Tallawahs full squad, team analysis; Andre Russell the big hope

They will be hoping to return to the title winning ways and that is not a mere hope either. They have an impact player in Andre Russell and have added the mercurial Shakib Al Hasan, the all-rounder from Bangladesh. They also have ever-dangerous Carlos Brathwaite and the experienced Rovman Powell, Fidel Edwards and Veerasammy Permaul.

Chadwick Walton can be a force at the top and Ryan Persaud too can pose in this format. Having said that, the Jamaicans will be hoping for a big show from their marquee player Russell, who should be captaining them in the CPL 2021.

Russell seemed to have returned to his lethal best with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended because of the rising Covid-19 cases in India and multiple bio-bubble breaches inside a few teams.

After a slow-burning IPL 2020, Russell came back with a bang for the KKR and made a couple of fifties that kept them afloat and also shone in his new role as a death over bowler, taking a five-for as well. Russell would want to continue the same form in the CPL 2021 and if he can indeed do that then other teams will have a lot to ponder over in the tournament.

Shakib too can come handy with his sharp left-arm spin as all the matches will be played at a single venue - Warner Park at St Kitts and Nevis - and the pitch may slow down towards the business end.

Jamaica Tallawahs full squad: Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Haider Ali, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmed, Jason Mohammad, Migael Pretorius, Kennar Lewis, Ibrahim Zadran, Veerasammy Permaul, Abhijai Mansingh, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud.