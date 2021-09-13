CPL 2021: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Warriors enter semis with fluent win

Basseterre,
September
13:
Guyana
Amazon
Warriors
on
Monday
(September
13)
confirmed
their
place
in
the
Caribbean
Premier
League
(CPL
2021)
semifinals
with
a
second
consecutive
win
over
the
Jamaica
Tallawahs
at
the
Warner
Park.
Just like the previous encounter between the two sides the Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first, and although they found themselves in a perilous position at 75/7 - a blistering Romario Shepherd 72 not out ensured they set a target the Tallawahs never looked likely to chase.
In reply, the Tallawahs once again succumbed to a heavy defeat as their innings never got going amidst a cluster of regular wickets. Only late hitting from Chris Green prevented them falling to a heavy defeat.
