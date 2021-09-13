CPL 2021 semifinals: TKR v SLK, SKNP v GAW: Date, IST Time, TV channel, Live Streaming info, Match prediction

1. Semifinal 1 - TKR vs SLK

The Knight Riders made a slow beginning to the CPL 2021 as the Patriots did the early running. But under the able captaincy of Kieron Pollard, the four-time champions made a strong comeback to top of the league table. On the other hand, St Lucia Kings never really made it to the top 2 but always kept themselves on No 4 and in the hunt for a semifinal berth with some consistent efforts.

2. Match prediction - Semifinal 1

The Kings are certainly a worthy team but the Knight Riders offer them a tough task. They are a battle-hardened team who has been together for a while now. They know how to win the big moments and that experience makes them a frontrunner in the first semifinal.

3. Semifinal 2 - SKNP vs GAW

The Warriors entered the CPL 2021 semifinal as the second placed team in the league stage. They have been a revelation in CPL2021 with stars like Imran Tahir making hefty contributions and they are a certain title contender. The Patriots, on the other hand, made a fabulous start to the CPL 2021 winning four games in a row and the runaway table-topper. But a mid-tournament slump pushed them down to No 3 but never in danger of missing the semifinals.

4. Match prediction - Semifinal 2

They look quite the similar force in CPL 2021 but Warriors seemed to have peaked at the right time and they have that slight edge.

5. TV and Live Streaming info, IST time

Semifinal 1 between Knight Riders and Kings will be played at 7.30 PM IST while the semifinal 1 between Warriors and Patriots will be played at 12 AM (Wednesday, September 15). The matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, while the live streaming will be on FanCode.