Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

CPL 2021 semifinals: TKR v SLK, SKNP v GAW: Date, IST Time, TV channel, Live Streaming info, Match prediction

By

Basseterre, September 13: The Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) will enter its knockout phase on Tuesday (September 14) with the two semifinal matches at the Warner Park.

We have four worthy teams too in the last four stage - defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings.

Here MyKhel looks at the CPL 2021 semifinal line-up, IST Time, telecast details and match prediction.

1. Semifinal 1 - TKR vs SLK

1. Semifinal 1 - TKR vs SLK

The Knight Riders made a slow beginning to the CPL 2021 as the Patriots did the early running. But under the able captaincy of Kieron Pollard, the four-time champions made a strong comeback to top of the league table. On the other hand, St Lucia Kings never really made it to the top 2 but always kept themselves on No 4 and in the hunt for a semifinal berth with some consistent efforts.

2. Match prediction - Semifinal 1

2. Match prediction - Semifinal 1

The Kings are certainly a worthy team but the Knight Riders offer them a tough task. They are a battle-hardened team who has been together for a while now. They know how to win the big moments and that experience makes them a frontrunner in the first semifinal.

3. Semifinal 2 - SKNP vs GAW

3. Semifinal 2 - SKNP vs GAW

The Warriors entered the CPL 2021 semifinal as the second placed team in the league stage. They have been a revelation in CPL2021 with stars like Imran Tahir making hefty contributions and they are a certain title contender. The Patriots, on the other hand, made a fabulous start to the CPL 2021 winning four games in a row and the runaway table-topper. But a mid-tournament slump pushed them down to No 3 but never in danger of missing the semifinals.

4. Match prediction - Semifinal 2

4. Match prediction - Semifinal 2

They look quite the similar force in CPL 2021 but Warriors seemed to have peaked at the right time and they have that slight edge.

5. TV and Live Streaming info, IST time

5. TV and Live Streaming info, IST time

Semifinal 1 between Knight Riders and Kings will be played at 7.30 PM IST while the semifinal 1 between Warriors and Patriots will be played at 12 AM (Wednesday, September 15). The matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, while the live streaming will be on FanCode.

Comments

MORE CPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | Full squads
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 13, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments