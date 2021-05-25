CPL 2021: The players draft on May 28; here's the full list of retained cricketers by six teams

The CPL 2021 players draft will be held on Friday (May 28) and the six teams have made the first step forward announcing the player retention well in advance. Trinbago Knight Riders under Kieron Pollard are the defending champions and they are also the most successful team in the CPL with four titles in their cabinet.

This time too they have retained the core unit with Pollard leading the side and stand a bright chance to add one more trophy. However, the likes of St Lucia Zouks and former champions Barbados Tridents can pose a big threat for them in the tournament.

Here's the full list of retained players by teams ahead of CPL 2021.

1. Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, DM Bravo, Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Sikandar Raza, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Dinesh Ramdin (traded from Patriots), Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan.

2. Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

3. St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Obed McCoy, Mark Deyal, Javelle Glenn

4. Guyana Amazon Warriors: Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Imran Tahir, Brandon King, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd

5. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: DJ Bravo (traded from TKR), Sherfane Rutherford (traded from Amazon Warriors), Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes.

6. Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop.