CPL 2021: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals: Pollard, Udana propel TKR

The Royals had got off to a steady start reaching 37 runs at the end of the PowerPlay for the sole loss of Johnson Charles.However, they could not build on the foundation as Udana's double strike removed Jason Holder and Glenn Phillips in quick succession.A counter-attacking 30 runs from Azam Khan briefly threatened to help Barbados set an imposing target but Udana's re-entry into the attack led to the dismissal of both Khan and Thisara Perera to complete the first five wicket haul of the CPL 2021. The remaining Royals wickets fell like dominoes to leave them on 122 all out.Trinbago stuttered in their chase of the target losing three wickets in the PowerPlay as Mohammed Amir started his spell with laser like accuracy and Oshane Thomas followed that up by getting Tim Seifert to top-edge a rising delivery to deep square leg.At 38/4 the Knight Riders were in a perilous situation, but captain Pollard took on the responsibility to take the drama out of the chase with a brilliantly constructed 58 runs from 30 balls.Along with the experienced Denesh Ramdin the pair put on an 87-run partnership from 57 balls to see Trinbago home comfortably. The Knight Riders, the four-time title winners, had lost their first match of the CPL 2021 to Guyana Amazon Warriors.