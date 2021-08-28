CPL 2021: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals: Pollard, Udana propel TKR

Basseterre, August 28: Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders got their Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) campaign up and running with a six-wicket victory over the Barbados Royals on Saturday (August 28).
Barbados Royals won the toss and opted to bat first but the decision didn't go their way as an excellent Trinbago bowling display, led by left-arm pacer Isuru Udana's 5/21, restricted them to 122 all out.
In reply, Trinbago initially made hard work of the chase before the experienced duo of Kieron Pollard and Denesh Ramdin saw them home with ease.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.