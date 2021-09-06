Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

CPL 2021: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs: TKR score resounding win

By
Lendl Simmons of TKR (CPL via Getty Images)
Lendl Simmons of TKR (CPL via Getty Images)

Basseterre, September 6: Trinbago Knight Riders moved back into the top four of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) table with a seven-wicket victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs on Monday (September 6).

The Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field first. This proved an inspired decision as their vaunted bowling attack ran through the Tallawahs top order. However, Carlos Brathwaite and Imad Wasim managed to rebuild the innings to give the Tallawahs a total to try and defend.

1
9918-nonopta-11250


In reply, TKR overcame a rain delay to win the game with ease although they had several fielding mishaps to help them on their way. Lendl Simmons returned to form as his 70 lead the way for the Knight Riders.

With several enforced changes as a result of injuries in the camp, the Tallawahs got their innings off to a poor start with five wickets falling in the PowerPlay.

At the halfway stage of the innings, they could only muster 34 runs as the TKR bowling combinations of Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine and Khary Pierre offered no freebies.

Once Imad Wasim, making his first appearance for the Tallawahs in this Hero CPL, and Brathwaite got their eye in they were able to launch a counter-attack.

The pair put on an 83-run partnership from 64 balls to rebuild the innings and that was supplemented by some late Andre Russell sixes to give TKR a tricky total to negotiate.

TKR got their innings off to a watchful start, but Sunil Narine was dismissed just before the heavens opened leading to a rain delay.

Once play resumed TKR easily chased the 145 required as Simmons and Colin Munro put together a 102 run partnership to ensure there would be no drama in the chase.

Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs: 144/7 (Brathwaite 58, Imad 42; Hosein 2/12, Rampaul 2/26) lost to Trinbago Knight Riders: 145/3 (Simmons 70, Munro 34; Imad 2/19, Pretorius 1/39) by seven wickets.

Comments

MORE CPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 9:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 6, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments