CPL 2021: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs: TKR score resounding win

Basseterre,
September
6:
Trinbago
Knight
Riders
moved
back
into
the
top
four
of
the
Caribbean
Premier
League
(CPL
2021)
table
with
a
seven-wicket
victory
over
the
Jamaica
Tallawahs
on
Monday
(September
6).
The Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field first. This proved an inspired decision as their vaunted bowling attack ran through the Tallawahs top order. However, Carlos Brathwaite and Imad Wasim managed to rebuild the innings to give the Tallawahs a total to try and defend.
Brief
scores:
Jamaica
Tallawahs:
144/7
(Brathwaite
58,
Imad
42;
Hosein
2/12,
Rampaul
2/26)
lost
to
Trinbago
Knight
Riders:
145/3
(Simmons
70,
Munro
34;
Imad
2/19,
Pretorius
1/39)
by
seven
wickets.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.