CPL 2022: Jamaica Tallawahs reveal overseas players; Amir, Lamichhane headline player signing

Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was with the franchise in 2020 where he took 12 wickets and went at an economy rate of just 5.27 runs an over.



Imad Wasim, Chris Green and Miguel Pretorius were all with the Tallawahs in 2021 and will return this season as overseas signings.

The Tallawahs will have seven more spots to fill at the CPL 2022 player draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcast on Thursday (July 7).

Jamaica Tallawahs Squad: Retained players: Rovman Powell, Kennar Lewis, Shamarh Brooks.

New Signings: Sandeep Lamichhane (overseas), Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim (overseas), Brandon King, Mohammad Amir (overseas), Migael Pretorious (overseas), Chris Green (overseas).