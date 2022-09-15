CPL 2022, Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: St Kitts prevail via DLS method

St Kitts, September 15: The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots secured their second victory in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022) with a comprehensive win over Jamaica Tallawahs by eight wickets (DLS).
The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and chose to field first, with Brandon King and Kennar Lewis getting the Tallawahs off to a fast start, scoring 43 runs in the first 4 overs.
The
spin
of
Akila
Dananjaya
and
Rashid
Khan
got
the
Patriots
back
into
the
game
by
taking
wickets
and
restricting
runs,
before
a
late
show
from
all-rounder
Raymon
Reifer
took
the
Tallawahs
to
139/5
after
their
20
overs.
In a chase reduced to 15 overs by rain, Andre Fletcher led the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a comfortable victory with an innings of 45 not out that was supported by big hitting from Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo.
Jamaica Tallawahs got off to a sublime start in their innings, King and Lewis combining well before Khan struck to take the wicket of Lewis in the powerplay.
Leading run-scorer and captain for the Tallawahs, Rovman Powell, was then run out after a brilliant piece of fielding from youngster Dewald Brevis to put the Tallawahs in trouble.
However,
a
late
partnership
between
Reifer
and
Fabian
Allen
managed
to
add
39
runs
to
the
tally
as
the
Tallawahs
ended
on
139/5.
With rain reducing the target to 113 runs in 15 overs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots raced to 49-0 after 5 overs, with Fletcher and Lewis proving destructive.
Imad Wasim struck with the first ball of his spell, removing Lewis, however Darren Bravo came in and formed a 55 run partnership with Fletcher to help take the Patriots to an eight wicket win (DLS).
Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs: 139/5 (Reifer 40 not out, Lewis 24; Khan 1/8, Rutherford 2/11) lost to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 113/2 (Fletcher 45 not out, DM Bravo 39; Allen 1/19, Wasim 1/19) by 8 wickets (via DLS).
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.