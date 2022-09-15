CPL 2022, Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: St Kitts prevail via DLS method

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and chose to field first, with Brandon King and Kennar Lewis getting the Tallawahs off to a fast start, scoring 43 runs in the first 4 overs.

The spin of Akila Dananjaya and Rashid Khan got the Patriots back into the game by taking wickets and restricting runs, before a late show from all-rounder Raymon Reifer took the Tallawahs to 139/5 after their 20 overs.



In a chase reduced to 15 overs by rain, Andre Fletcher led the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a comfortable victory with an innings of 45 not out that was supported by big hitting from Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo.

Jamaica Tallawahs got off to a sublime start in their innings, King and Lewis combining well before Khan struck to take the wicket of Lewis in the powerplay.

Leading run-scorer and captain for the Tallawahs, Rovman Powell, was then run out after a brilliant piece of fielding from youngster Dewald Brevis to put the Tallawahs in trouble.

However, a late partnership between Reifer and Fabian Allen managed to add 39 runs to the tally as the Tallawahs ended on 139/5.



With rain reducing the target to 113 runs in 15 overs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots raced to 49-0 after 5 overs, with Fletcher and Lewis proving destructive.

Imad Wasim struck with the first ball of his spell, removing Lewis, however Darren Bravo came in and formed a 55 run partnership with Fletcher to help take the Patriots to an eight wicket win (DLS).

Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs: 139/5 (Reifer 40 not out, Lewis 24; Khan 1/8, Rutherford 2/11) lost to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 113/2 (Fletcher 45 not out, DM Bravo 39; Allen 1/19, Wasim 1/19) by 8 wickets (via DLS).