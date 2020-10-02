Crestfallen KL Rahul to look out for an extra bowler for Kings XI Punjab after third defeat

Mumbai Indians inflicted a 48-run defeat on Kings XI Punjab to go on top of the IPL table.

"It's obviously disappointing. Looking back, we could've been three wins out of four. This game we made some mistakes. It's important we come back stronger," Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

"Another bowling option would be nice - an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. We will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler," said Rahul.

The Kings XI skipper was happy that his close friend and teammate Mayank Agarwal reclaimed the Orange Cap for the top run-getter.

"Until that Orange Cap stays with Kings XI, I'm happy. He (Agarwal) has worked very hard and deserves that cap. I'm sure I'll take it off him soon," he said.

Mayank said he also want to see the Orange Cap stays back at the Kings XP den.

"We are not competing for the cap. We are just looking to play some good cricket. It doesn't matter who gets the runs, be it Rahul, Maxwell, Pooran or anyone else," Agarwal said.

"Runs in the international circuit has given me a lot of confidence. In the lockdown I sat down and looked on how things will work in the T20 template. The thought is just about getting into great positions," he concluded.