Cricket Australia offers full support to embattled coach Justin Langer

But Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday (August 18) supported Langer, a former Aussies opener, in his role as the head coach of the men's cricket team and said he will be part of the set up till his contract ends mid next year.

In this interim, Langer will oversee some important assignments like the Ashes, ICC T20 World Cup etc.

"Justin (Langer) has done an incredible job in raising the culture, values and behaviours of the Australian men's team since he took on the role in 2018. His efforts have restored public faith in the national team which is a side all Australian's can be incredibly proud of.

"He is contracted as Head Coach through to the middle of next year with the focus now on a successful T20 World Cup campaign followed by the home Ashes defence in what is one of the most anticipated Series and summers of cricket in Australia for many years," said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's CEO, in a media release.

Hockley said Langer, who took over Australia's head coach job post the Sandpaper Gate, has done a good job amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and unavailability of players for various reasons.



"Like many in the community and around the world the team has had an extremely disruptive and challenging 18 months during the pandemic. Despite those challenges the side has had great success in One-Day, Test and T20 cricket, when all players were available.



"Justin, his coaching staff and the leaders within the team have an equally important part to play in ensuring a successful summer ahead for the Australian cricket team," said Hockley.