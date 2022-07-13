Cricket South Africa pulls out of Australia ODI series in January

Cricket Australia (CA) put out a statement on Wednesday, confirming the move which has forced it to revise its 2022-23 home international schedule, although the Test series against the Proteas is unaffected.

It is understood CSA had wanted the ODI series, scheduled for January 12-17, to be moved due to a clash with its new franchise T20 league set to be launched in that month.

Due to the congested international schedule, a suitable alternate date could not be arranged.

CA CEO Nick Hockley said: “It is disappointing that Cricket South Africa will be unable to contest the ODI series in January.

“That said, we are delighted to be hosting South Africa for the three Test series which includes the Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests and with the comprehensive schedule of international cricket that will take place across Australia throughout the summer."

CSA's decision to withdraw from the ODI series means they will forfeit all ICC Super League points to Australia, which may impact South Africa's ability to secure direct qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

Some small tweaks to the massive summer of international cricket ahead. We still look forward to welcoming @OfficialCSA for a Test series kicking off at the Gabba on December 17 pic.twitter.com/xov2iuaucd — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 13, 2022