Cricket World Cup 2019: Are batsmen making an emphatic comeback?

The few previous tournaments/series that took place before this - at the international and franchise level - cemented the belief even more.

However, the first few games didn't validate the theory fully barring some exceptions. But since this weekend, the older prediction is slowly returning.

While England amassed a total of 386 for six in 50 overs against Bangladesh on Saturday, India totalled 352 for five in their clash against Australia to hand the defending champions their first defeat of this World Cup.

In the previous 11 matches, the 300-run mark was breached only five times with the England-Pakistan game fetching maximum runs in one single completed game (682 runs). The India-Australia game now stands second with an aggregate of 668 runs. England-Bangladesh game saw 666 runs being scored. The Australia-West Indies match saw a tally of 561 runs despite the first five wickets of the game fetching just 79 runs.

This could be the beginning

While the bowlers, especially the pacers, have done well in this World Cup, defying the prediction that they would be taken apart almost regularly, their opponents have suddenly started making a comeback. From the World Cup's perspective, a balanced battle between the bat and the ball is not something bad to happen.

Six centuries scored so far

In terms of centuries, six have been scored so far with three of them belong to England (Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Jason Roy) while India have two (Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan) and Bangladesh one (Shakib Al Hasan). Although three of these ended up in the losing cause batting second, but yet they ensured that teams are ready to chase big totals and not get buried under them.

This World Cup is yet to turn two weeks and only 14 games have been completed so far. The number of sixes scored in the tournament is nearing the three-figure mark and the team totals are pushing the 400-run mark. The bowlers could sense a mega slip if they do not tighten up things from this point onwards.

For the crowd though, this World Cup might have just started off.