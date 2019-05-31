Cricket World Cup 2019: West Indies Vs Pakistan: Shai Hope takes a stunner to get rid Babar Azam - Watch

Hope jumped towards his right in the air to pouch a stunning catch with his gloves on and got rid of explosive Pakistan batsman Babar Azam in the 14th over of their innings. Batting on 22, Azam got a thick edge on the away going delivery and raced towards slip cordon.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule

West Indies restricted Pakistan to a paltry 105, their second lowest total in the World Cup, as nine out of 11 batters failed to score more than 16. Azam and Fakhar Zaman were the top-scorers for the Men In Green with 22.

Here's the video of the catch:

WHAT A CATCH! 🔥



Shai Hope took an absolute blinder behind the stumps to send Babar Azam back for 22. https://t.co/vjpBbPKgSF — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 31, 2019

Thanks to a stand of 22 runs for the last wicket in which Wahab Riaz scored a quickfire 18, Pakistan eventually managed to cross the triple figure mark.

Pakistan pummelled by wonderful Windies in opening clash

Thomas (4/27) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Windies while Jason Holder got three wickets. All-rounder Andre Russell claimed 2-4 in a fantastic three-over spell - consisting predominantly of bouncers - before suffering an apparent ankle injury just before the innings came to an end.

Windies then overhauled the target under 14 overs and registered a thumping 7 wicket win. Chris Gayle slammed a quickfire 50 off 34 and gave his team a brisk start in the run chase.

The veteran opener now holds the record for the most sixes in World Cup history, although he did appear discomforted by a back problem shortly before falling to Mohammad Amir, the bowler responsible for all three Pakistan breakthroughs.