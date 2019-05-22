Cricket

Liam Plunkett hails 'special talent' Jofra Archer

By Opta
England pacer Liam Plunkett
London, May 22: Jofra Archer is a "special talent" who will only make England better, according to Liam Plunkett.

Archer, 24, was named in England's 15-man squad for the Cricket World Cup despite only making his one-day international debut earlier this month.

The paceman has starred at domestic Twenty20 level and Plunkett lauded Archer, who has taken three wickets at an average of 36 in his three ODIs.

"I think he makes the team better. He's a special talent," Plunkett told Omnisport.

"Someone who looks like he cruises in and bowls 93 miles per hour is always a pleasure to have in the team. I think all the guys are on board with that.

"He can make our team that much better. So, I look forward to playing at the World Cup with him."

Archer's rapid rise continued with his inclusion for England, who will go into the tournament as one of the favourites.

Jos Buttler also praised Archer as the World Cup co-hosts prepare for their opening game against South Africa at The Oval on May 30.

"I think he'll go great. I think it's an exciting time. This is such a competitive squad, no one deserved to miss out in the 15. It's disappointing for those guys," he said.

"But it just shows the strength of the squad. It's really exciting for Jofra, we've seen him in the domestic leagues around the world show he's got that big-match temperament.

"He's obviously got an incredible amount of skill and he's impressed in his short time with England so far, so we're excited to see him in action."

New Balance unveiled the 2019 England World Cup and one-day international kit at a Festival of Cricket event in east London, channelling the spirit of the 1992 kit which carried England to the final of the showpiece tournament.

 
Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 13:20 [IST]
