Crisis averted as West Indies players get all clear to leave bio bubbles

A major crisis evolved after the Windies squad members were rebuked for repeatedly breaking COVID-19 isolation rules inside their team hotel, prompting health authorities to revoke their training privileges.

The cricketers were supposed to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine in Christchurch, but the health department said they had not abided by strict bio-security protocols requiring the squad to stay in two separate bubbles.

"Members of the team were confirmed to have repeatedly broken managed isolation rules," Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield had said.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said it supported the health department's position and public safety remained its top priority when hosting overseas teams.

With all COVID-19 tests proving to be negative, the Windies squad will now travel to Queenstown for two warm-up games.

The first of three Twenty20 international against the Black Caps is scheduled for November 27 at Eden Park, followed by two Tests.

NZC added that all of the New Zealand and West Indies players who arrived in Auckland following the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign in the United Arab Emirates, had also passed initial health screening checks.

The cricketers who played in IPL 2020 in the UAE are to spend the next two weeks in isolation in Christchurch.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons had earlier apologised for his players breaching biosecurity protocols that led to their exemption to conduct training sessions being withdrawn.

The team had been allowed to train in small groups while undergoing the mandatory 14-day isolation, but the Ministry revoked those privileges after they discovered players had shared food and socialised together.

"I've to apologise to the New Zealand public and the government who have allowed us to come here. It's embarrassing from our point of view," Simmons was quoted as saying in Newshub.

The West Indies cricketers reportedly broke the bio bubble on their 12th day of isolation with Cricket West Indies chief Johnny Grave coming down heavily on the team saying the breaches had the potential to jeopardise the entire tour.

(With inputs from Agencies)