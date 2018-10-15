CSA reveals De Villiers and Rabada involved in Mzansi Super League

The new league, its six teams and several international players were confirmed on Monday (October 15) following a prior announcement of the stadiums set to be used, with the tournament due to run for a month from November 16.

A player draft for stars including Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Eoin Morgan will take place on Wednesday, but six South Africa internationals have already been assigned their sides.

Hashim Amla will play for Durban Heat, Rabada for Jozi Stars, and De Villiers for Tshwane Spartans. Nelson Mandela Bay Giants have acquired Imran Tahir, with JP Duminy due to feature for Cape Town Blitz, and Du Plessis for Paarl Rocks.

Durban will have the first pick in the player draft as the league builds up to its inaugural campaign.