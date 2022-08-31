CSA T20 League named SA20: Player auction on September 19, Players list so far

Cricket South Africa president and SA20 league commissioner Graeme Smith made this announcement on Wednesday (August 31) and said the player auction ahead the tournament will be held on September 19.

“We selected the name for its simplicity and something that can be uniquely ours as we enter this new and exciting phase of cricket in South Africa,” Smith said in a media release.

Each SA20 franchise will be allowed to sign a maximum of 17 players in their squad, 10 of which must be South African and the rest 7 players will be constituted by overseas players.

Smith said that a women’s version of the SA20 was mooted but it will not take place in 2023 due to South Africa hosting the ICC Women’s World Cup next year,

“We hope it’s something people will enjoy and want to be a part of because it’s been a joy for us to create it,” Smith said.

The six teams in the SA20 have been bought by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises and have named after them and have directly signed some players.

The six teams are: MI Cape Town, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Durban Franchise, which has been bought by the Lucknow Super Giants.

They are yet to reveal the team’s name, though they already have signed 5 players.

Teams and Players

1. Durban: Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen.

2. Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee.

3. MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone.

4. Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler, David Miller, Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch.

5. Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius.

6. Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman.