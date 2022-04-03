CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard

While Punjab Kings notched up their second win from three games, Chennai continued their worst start to an IPL season. Being led under a new skipper, Super Kings are yet to register a win this season.

Livingstone first impressed with the bat to guide Punjab to 180/8, before pocketing two crucial wickets to bowl Chennai out for 126 with two overs to spare.

After electing to bowl first Super Kings got off to a positive start as Mukesh Choudhary picked up PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal (4) in only the second delivery. In the very next over wicketkeeper MS Dhoni pulled off a superb run out of Bhanuka Rajapaksa (9) as Punjab struggled at 14/2.

Liam Livingstone (60 off 32) turned it around for Punjab as he struck his maiden IPL half-century to guide the Punjab Kings to 180/8 against Chennai Super Kings. Livingstone along with opener Shikhar Dhawan (33 off 24) put up a 95-run stand to set Punjab up for a big score.

But in the 10th over Bravo broke the partnership removing Dhawan and Livingstone was quick to follow him back to the dugout. Jitesh Sharma (26) and Shahrukh Khan struck a quick partnership to keep the scoreboard ticking. Jordan (2/23) and Dwaine Pretorius (2/30) prevented Punjab from taking the score past 200 as the Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS set a target of 181.

In reply, the Chennai top-order once again failed with the bat as they were reduced to 36/5 in the 8th over. Staring at defeat, Shivam Dube and former skipper MS Dhoni stitched together a 46-ball 62 run stand to lift Chennai's hopes.

Dube's 30-ball 57 lifted CSK's hopes, before Livingstone pitched in with the ball and broke the stand. Livingstone pocketed back-to-back wickets as Bravo fell for a duck. Jitesh Sharma took a good call as the umpire overturned his decision to end Dhoni's knock and with it end Super Kings hopes. For Punjab Rahul Chahar led the bowling attack with a three wicket haul, while Vaibhav Arora and Livingstone pocketed two each.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match:

Mayank Agarwal (Winning Captain): We were thinking we were 5-7 short, chasing 180 was never going to be easy. I was very very happy with the way we bowled with the new ball. I said nothing to Livingstone! Everyone holds their breath when he's batting. Vaibhav was with us a couple of years back and we saw the talent. KKR picked him up, but we wanted him because he's something different. He's young, he's got some really good skills. With Jitesh, Anil bhai had seen him at Mumbai Indians. He has great intent and he's a fantastic keeper. The standout thing about him is his attitude - the way he trains. We will definitely look to play hard, positive cricket. We have to be emotionally intelligent if it doesn't come off.

Ravindra Jadeja (Losing Captain): I think we lost too many wickets in the powerplay. We didn't find the momentum. We need to find out how we can get better and come back stronger. (Ruturaj form) We need to give him confidence, we all know he's a very good player. I'm sure he'll come good. (Dube) He's been batting very well. Keeping him in a good frame of mind would be key. Definitely we'll try our best, work hard and come back stronger.

Liam Livingstone (Player of the Match): The first two games haven't quite gone my way. It's nice to contribute to a win. We got to a target we thought was defendable and the seam bowers set it up for us. We wanted to be aggressive and as exciting as we can. Nice to get a few today, but as I said the seamers set it up in the powerplay. I've been swinging hard, so nice to get it off the middle today. But it was all about the seamers. I play my own way and I struggled a bit as things didn't quite go my way. Hopefully, this will bring some confidence. Bowling is something I really enjoy and I keep practicing. Hopefully, I'll come more and more into the game. I also bat in the nets with Odean Smith.

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS): It feels great. The way we came back and played it was amazing. (Vaibhav) Thats what he was doing in the nets - the way he was swinging. They way he bowled - the way he kept his calm was tremendous. We lost early wickets and knew we had to build a partnership. Am feeling food. Livingstone played an amazing knock and I played a supporting role. I would love to convert the 30s to big runs. We were just positive because 180 is still a big score. It's not that easy for a chasing team even though dew comes.

CSK vs PBKS 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Shivam Dube (CSK) 57 off 30 with a strike rate of 190

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 159 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 6 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 38 not out from 15 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Liam Livingstone (PBKS)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Chris Jordan (CSK) clocked the fastest delivery of 139.9km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Shivam Dube (CSK) - 6 fours

Player of the match: Liam Livingstone (PBKS)