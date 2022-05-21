CSK vs RR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Scoreboard, Post-Match Presentation

The RR under Sanju Samson have now become the third team to reach the IPL 2022 Playoffs after Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

The win has taken the RR to 18 points and it has also assured them a second place finish and a meet-up with the Gujarat Titans who are the No 1 team in the league phase.

Here is full list of award winners, man of the match details and post-match presentation and comments.

1 Full List of Award winners (All Awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Super Striker: R Ashwin (RR)

Game Changer: Moeen Ali (CSK)

Let’s Crack It 6s: R Ashwin (RR)

Most Valuable Asset: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Fastest delivery: Simarjeet Singh (CSK, 145.6 kmph)

On the Go 4s: Moeen Ali (CSK)

Player of the Match: R Ashwin (RR).

Players’ comments

“What we need to realise is we're playing a batter light. Once we lost those quick wickets, Moeen had to change his momentum. I feel if one of the batters had batted with him, he could have continued his momentum. The role and responsibility got slightly swapped once we lost those wickets and that made it really difficult.

“So a batter light with the last four, they're not really known for their batting. If we went hard and lost another wicket there, we wouldn't have got anything that we would look to defend. I would say we were 10-15 runs short. You need to bowl well after that. If their openers get going and if they get too many in the first six, then also 180 is not enough. Depending on whatever the par score is, the start is important, the first six overs specially on wickets that are really nice.

So I feel definitely 15 runs short. Whatever games they have got (Matheesha Pathirana), they have learned a lot from it. One of the biggest examples is Mukesh. He has played all the games but what is impressive is to see from the first game to the last game how he has improved, how he can bowl at the death.

"Still what he will do is go back and learn out of the outings he has got. That's what we really want from players. Once they have got that experience, what is important from next year once they turn up from IPL is that they don't start from scratch again.

"That is what is needed from the youngsters and most of them have made the most of whatever chance they have got. Our Malinga, he's really good. It's difficult to pick him and I feel he will definitely contribute next year for us in a big way. We have done well in patches but what is important to keep doing well as a team.

“The crucial thing is whenever you get an opportunity, once you are in, you need to make the most of it whether you are a bowler or a batter and keep learning. It's not a one-year tournament. You keep coming back year after year. So once you keep learning and once you mature, that's when you capitalise and be a big IPL player for the next 10-12 years. That's what you need from youngsters.”

Sanju Samson, RR Captain: “Feels good. The way we've played throughout the league stage stands out. We've had great games where almost everyone has stood up to win games. We deserve to be in this position is what I feel. It was important to understand that the wicket was good and they just kept going.”

R Ashwin, RR spinner & Player of the Match: “Feels like a million dollars. It was important that we won the game tonight. That's quite a good finish to the group stage games. The communication was pretty clear before the tournament. I had to work on a lot of stuff. The team management was clear with my position. I know what my role is. I have to make the batsmen take risks. I have always believed I understand the game well. I am quite innovative, they have understood me well. I want to play my A game. I am glad to make it to the playoffs and super pleased. I just brought out the David Warner inside me.”