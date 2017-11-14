Ashes: Pat Cummins aiming to torment England's batsmen

Brisbane, November 14: Australia paceman Pat Cummins is plotting to take a leaf out of Mitchell Johnson's book by tormenting the England batsmen during the Ashes series.

England were unable to cope with Johnson's hostile bowling during their previous tour in 2013-14, the left-armer taking 37 wickets in a 5-0 whitewash.

Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will likely comprise the seam element of the Australia attack when the first Test starts at the Gabba on November 23 and the injury-plagued 24-year-old has eyes on emulating Johnson by giving the tourists a torrid time from the off.

"I would love to be that bowler, along with Starcy who can run in and bowl in short spells flat out, as fast as we can," Cummins told reporters. "That's a role I would like to play.

"Certainly coming through Bangladesh with the heat and everything I thought 'it cannot get much harder than this'.

"Hearing Nathan Lyon and a few of the guys saying they were the toughest days of cricket they have played gave me a lot of confidence."

There are doubts over whether Cummins' body will stand up to the challenge of playing in all five Tests and he said only time will tell whether he can be ever-present.

"I have no idea, I have never done it before. I have only played back-to-back Tests," the Sydneysider added.

"I feel as if I am in the best position I can be but we will have to wait and see. There are no guarantees."

Source: OPTA