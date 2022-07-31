CWG 2022: India Wom vs Pakistan Wom: Mandhana, bowlers dazzle as India hand Pakistan crushing defeat

After restricting Pakistan to a paltry total, India chased it down with 38-balls to spare, to bounce back from their loss to Australia.

With rain playing spoilsport, the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match was reduced to an 18-over a side game. Electing to bat first, Pakistan stumbled early, as they lost a wicket without a run scored. Reduced to 0/1 in 1.3 overs, opener Muneeba Ali provided Pakistan some solace as she steadied the ship with Bismah Maroof.

The pair put up a fifty run partnership off just 42 deliveries. While Ali top-scored for Pak with a 30-ball 32, skipper Maroof added 17 off 19. But Sneh Rana’s twin strike in the ninth over put the breaks and from thereon it was all downhill. From 50/2, Pakistan was bowled out for 99 in 18 overs.

The bowlers put up a comprehensive show as Rana and Radha Yadav led the attack for India with two-wicket hauls, while Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh and Shafali Verma pocketed a wicket each.

Having restricted Pakistan to a below-par score, openers Shafali and Smriti Mandhana handed India a flying start as the pair raced to 61 off just 35 for the opening stand. Tuba Hassan handed Pakistan the breakthrough, removing Shafali (16 off 9) to reduce India to 61/1.

But India looked determined to finish it off quickly as Mandhana led the way with an unbeaten 63. Mandhana’s 15th T20I half-century came off 30 deliveries. Mandhana’s sizzling knock was studded with eight fours and three maximums.

India made a mockery of the target as they chased it down with 38 balls to spare. The win sees India keep their chances alive, while Pakistan, though not eliminated will need a lot to go their way if they are to make it to the semis.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will next take on Barbados in their next fixture on Wednesday (August 3).