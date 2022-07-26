CWG 2022: Two members of the Indian women's cricket team stay back in India after testing covid positive

CWG 2022: Member of Indian women's cricket team tests positive for Covid-19: Reports

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, left for the Birmingham Games on Sunday and as per reports two members didn't board the flight to Birmingham. In their opener, the Indian women's team is set to take on Australia on Friday (July 29th). The squad departed for the Games on Sunday morning without the two players.

The women's team had been training at the National Cricket Academy prior to the Games and departed from Bengaluru.

Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that one player had tested covid positive. An IOA official told PTI that a second player had tested positive and both players were unable to take the flight to Birmingham.

Speaking to PTI, an Indian Olympic Association official said, "A second player has tested positive for COVID-19 and it happened before departure. Both the players remain in India."

Meanwhile, a BCCI source told PTI, "As per protocol, both players can only join the team once they test negative."

With the Indian team set to take on Australia on Friday (July 29th) in the opener, it is highly unlikely the two players will be available for the game. Following their opening game against World Champions Australia in Group A, the most-awaited game will be up next, when India take on arch-rivals Pakistan on July 31. The final league game will see India take on Barbados on August 3.

All games, including the final, will be played at the Edgbaston. The organisers have said that tickets for the semifinals and final are already sold out. The team is set to have their first training session later on Tuesday (July 26).

Ahead of the team's departure, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had opened up about how much playing in the Commonwealth Games meant to her and the team. "We don't get to experience this often so really looking forward to it. The opening ceremony will be a special experience for all of us," she had said.

India's match against Australia on July 29 will mark the debut of women's cricket in the Commonwealth Games. Women's cricket is making its debut in the prestigious multi-sport game.

India women's cricket team for CWG:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Standby players: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.

(Inputs from PTI)