Fit Dale Steyn raring to go with next year's ICC T20 World Cup in mind

Steyn made his intentions clear in the on-going Mzansi Super League when he picked up 3 wickets conceding 25 runs for the Cape Town Blitz against defending champions Jozi Stars. Blitz, who played in the MSL 2018 title round, won the inaugural match of MSL 2019 by 15 runs.

MyKhel touched base with the South African legend, who has taken 439 wickets from 93 Tests, 196 wickets from 125 ODIs and 61 wickets from 44 T20Is, for a quick chat on a variety of topics. Excerpts:

Q: What's your expectations from the MSL 2019 for Cape Town Blitz? You have a good mix of youngsters like Nortje and experienced names in De Kock, Philander, Moeen Ali and yourself...

A: "We have some excellent young cricketers in the Blitz team this year and obviously some more experienced guys so it's up to the youngsters to feed off the experienced guys and it's up to the experienced to impart knowledge to the younger guys."

Q: This is the second edition of the MSL, and how do you see this league progressing and do you think of it as a good launching point for young South African players?

"With the T20 World Cup taking place next year, the MSL offers a perfect platform for people to stake a claim and the league can only get better from this point and we don't need to compare to other successful models like the Indian Premier League (IPL). "

Q: On a personal front, can you tell us how is your fitness shaping up? And are you ready for the rigours of international cricket because the T20 World Cup is closing in on us?

A: I'm ready and raring to go. Yip, it is, the T20 World is a realistic target, otherwise I would have retired altogether when I retired from Test cricket earlier this year.

Q: Dale, you have not played in a competitive match since May earlier this year due to injuries, and in that context are you feeling in rhythm? And how have you kept in touch with bowling during these months?

A: Hopefully, there won't be any ring-rust, I've had a good bunch of people in Cape Town who have looked after me for the last 3 months and we've had a couple of warm up games so I'm ready to go.

Q: You must be disappointed to see SA slipping in the Test series against India after a good beginning in the first innings of the opening Test at Vizag where they made a 400+ total. According to you, how can this young SA team find its way forward?

A: Good management is key for guidance of young and senior players. On top of that you have to come up with solid game plans and who you are picking and stick with it. That shows that we back players and it gives them confidence and hopefully it will turn the players into great Test cricketers.

Q: Now, SA have a fairly new attack with only Vernon Philander from the old guard. Your thoughts on this new SA pace unit of Rabada, Ngidi and Nortje...and do you think they can be a world beating bunch keeping up with the SA tradition?

A: Absolutely, any pace bowler who get picked for South Africa knows what's expected of them in terms of standard, I had that when I started my career and if they stick to that they can create their own legacy.