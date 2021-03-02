Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dale Steyn says IPL less rewarding compared to PSL and other leagues; Fans respond

By

Bengaluru, March 2: South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is less rewarding compared to Pakistan Super League (PSL) and other leagues around the world.

Steyn, who is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing PSL, feels sometimes emphasis may be placed on the amount a player is bought for in the IPL and as a result, cricket ends up taking a backseat.

"I wanted some time off. I found that playing in these other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player. I think when you go to IPL, there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that, so sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten," Steyn told Cricket Pakistan.

Steyn has played 95 IPL matches, picking up 97 wickets with a best of 3 for 8. But the South African's repeated injury breakdowns didn't help his cause as he just featured in 12 IPL matches in the last three seasons.

Last year, the Proteas pace sensation had said that he would not be playing in the upcoming IPL 2021 as he wanted some time off and as a result, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released him from their squad. Steyn had played three matches in the IPL 2020 for RCB and he returned with just one wicket.

The South African fast bowler said he took the break as he needed time off from the game and also because he found playing in other leagues around the world more rewarding as a player.

"When you come to like the PSL or the Sri Lankan Premier League, for that matter, there is an importance on cricket. I have only been here for a couple of days and I have had people in and out of my room, just wanting to know about where I have played and how I went about it," Steyn said.

"Whereas, when I go to something like the IPL that gets forgotten and the main topic is how much money did you go for in this IPL? That''s just me being brutally honest. I wanted to stay away from that and really put more emphasis on playing and bringing good vibes to good cricket teams and tournaments I feel are worth it," he added.

Steyn has appeared at least in six IPL seasons for RCB, and erstwhile Deccan Chargers which has now been re-christened Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Steyn went for runs in his final over against Peshawar Zalmi the other day in Karachi in the PSL but said he was not too bothered about it.

"But it would have been nice to get over the line against Peshawar Zalmi. Played three, won one would have been really good for us," he said.

"Hopefully we can make a comeback in the upcoming games."

Steyn also described big-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle as "a bit of a freak", who according tom him is "God" of T20 format.

Gayle has left for national duty after playing just two games in the event for Quetta and has been replaced by South African Faf du Plessis.

"Chris Gayle is a bit of a freak, he is a T20 God. But when you look at his replacement and the guys we have got in the shed, they are incredible players.

"Faf du Plessis has flown in, Tom Banton has been around for the last two years and has done really well. I don't think that it comes down to one player to win you cricket games. Everybody has to pull their weight," he said.

Some angry IPL fans on hearing Steyn's comments took to social media to respond to the South African pacer.

More DALE STEYN News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 15:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 2, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More