Dale Steyn returns for South Africa's Sri Lanka tour

The paceman has been beset by injury problems that have limited him to just one Test since the start of 2017.

Steyn damaged his heel playing against India in January and missed the subsequent incident-packed series against Australia.

However, Steyn – who needs just three more wickets to break Shaun Pollock's record as all-time leading Test-wicket taker for South Africa – is back in the fold.

"It is very welcome news to have Dale back in our pack of world-class seamers, particularly in view of the retirement of Morne Morkel," said Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi.

Kagiso Rabada is fit after being forced out of the Indian Premier League with a back injury, while Heinrich Klaasen retains his place in the squad following the retirement of AB de Villiers.

South Africa also include three spinners for the two-Test series, Tabraiz Shamsi who has one cap to his name, and Shaun von Berg, named in the Test squad for the first time, joining Keshav Maharaj.

Squad in full: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungisani Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Shaun von Berg.