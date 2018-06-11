Cricket

Dale Steyn returns for South Africa's Sri Lanka tour

Posted By:
Steyn damaged his heel playing against India in January
Steyn damaged his heel playing against India in January

Pretoria, June 11: Dale Steyn has returned to South Africa's Test squad for next month's tour of Sri Lanka after recovering from a heel injury.

The paceman has been beset by injury problems that have limited him to just one Test since the start of 2017.

Steyn damaged his heel playing against India in January and missed the subsequent incident-packed series against Australia.

However, Steyn – who needs just three more wickets to break Shaun Pollock's record as all-time leading Test-wicket taker for South Africa – is back in the fold.

"It is very welcome news to have Dale back in our pack of world-class seamers, particularly in view of the retirement of Morne Morkel," said Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi.

Kagiso Rabada is fit after being forced out of the Indian Premier League with a back injury, while Heinrich Klaasen retains his place in the squad following the retirement of AB de Villiers.

South Africa also include three spinners for the two-Test series, Tabraiz Shamsi who has one cap to his name, and Shaun von Berg, named in the Test squad for the first time, joining Keshav Maharaj.

Squad in full: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungisani Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Shaun von Berg.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Scotland won by 6 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue