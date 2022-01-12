Dale Steyn suggests introduction of free hit in Test cricket to help tail enders survive longer overs

In limited-overs cricket, a free hit is awarded to the batting side if the bowler bowls a foot fault no-ball. For any free hit, the striker can be dismissed only under the circumstances that apply for a no-ball, even if the delivery for the free hit is called wide ball.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bumrah grabs fifer as tourists claim slight edge over Proteas

"Free hit for No Ball in Test Cricket...What you think? Will definitely help the bowlers (when batting) survive those extended 7/8 and sometimes 9 ball overs we've seen happen before...," Steyn tweeted on Wednesday (January 12).

"6 balls is Hard enough for the tail-enders facing a top class life-threatening fast bowler." Steyn's comments came during the series-deciding final Test between India and South Africa.

The 38-year-old also lauded Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who registered the figures of 5/42, for his fifer. "Anyway, makes for an interesting discussion. Serious Test Match happening here, well bowled Bumrah for the 5," Steyn said.

India were 57 for 2 in their second innings at stumps on day two after dismissing South Africa for 210. Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and skipper Virat Kohli (14) were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading South Africa by 70 runs.

Both the openers KL Rahul (10) and Mayank Agarwal (7) were back in the pavilion as Protea pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen got the hosts early breakthroughs at the start of the second innings.

Keegan Petersen, who scored 72 off 166 balls, was the top scorer for the home side as they were dismissed by India for 210. Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, while Mohammad Shami (2/39), Shardul Thakur (1/37) and Umesh Yadav (2/64) also played their part in wrapping up the South African innings.

It was a day that saw the fall of eleven wickets even as the pitch looked conducive for batting. The bowlers from both camps bowled in the right channels and were rewarded for their perseverance. India had scored 223 all out in 77.3 overs in their first innings.