Danish Kaneria: 'I didn't get any support from Pakistan Govt or PCB'

Taking to Twitter, Kaneria said: "It is a fact that I didn't get any support from Pakistan government or the board after the ban and my acceptance, whereas other players in similar situation play for Pak with support from PCB and are honoured. Any drawn conclusion on this matter would prove Shoaib Akhtar claim as right."

The 39-year-old, however, also said that the citizens of Pakistan didn't ever show any sort of discrimination against him for being a Hindu in a Muslim dominated nation.

"The people of Pakistan never discriminated against me on the basis of religion. I am proud that I played for Pakistan with honesty. Now, it is in the hands of my country's government. Imran Khan and the PCB to decide my fate," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar had alleged that there were many who did not want Kaneria to be part of the Pakistan team because of his Hindu faith following which the banned Test leg-spinner stated that there were a 'few players' who targeted him but he was never pressurised to change his religion.

When quizzed about the few players, who he felt discriminated against him, Kaneria had said he would reveal their names later on his YouTube channel.