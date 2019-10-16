Bravo dropped from West Indies Test squad, Walsh called up for T20s and ODIs

Phil Simmons, who on Monday (October 14) was appointed as coach for a second time, will be in charge for a trio of Twenty20s, three ODIs and a Test, which take place in India next month.

The squads for the three formats were revealed on Tuesday (October 15) and Bravo will not feature in the Test match having managed a combined 47 with the bat across four innings against India in August.

Alzarri Joseph, Shane Dowrich, Sunil Ambris and Jomel Warrican have been brought in, with Shannon Gabriel missing out through injury and wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton omitted.

Leg-break bowler Walsh, who has represented the United States in both ODIs and T20s this year, has received a first West Indies call-up for the limited-overs squads.

He has been rewarded for taking 22 wickets for the Barbados Tridents at the Caribbean Premier League, while opener Brandon King, the competition's leading scorer, has also been included.

Kieron Pollard will captain the team for the ODIs and T20s, but Chris Gayle remains absent despite having made a U-turn over his retirement.

Brandon 🤴🏽! How good was his CPL 2019?🤯

496 Runs | 55.11 Avg | 12 Innings#CPL19 #BiggestpartyInSport pic.twitter.com/iWQ4TeEffE — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 14, 2019

West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Shai Hope, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Sunil Ambris, Jomel Warrican, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph.

ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd.

T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph.