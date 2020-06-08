Darren Sammy racial abuse at Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ex teammates not aware

However, some of his teammates said they were not aware of the ordeal of Sammy as it was not discussed during that time. Sammy had said he and Sri Lankan all-rounder Thissara Perera were referred to as 'kalu' at the Hyderabad team.

"I don't think I have heard anyone using those (derogatory) words," wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel, who has played 25 Tests and 38 ODIs for India, said.

"I'm not very sure... Not aware of it," said Venugopal Rao, former India batsman and now the director of the Andhra Cricket Association.

Another team-mate of Sammy, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said he too was not aware of such an incident but added that these of episodes do take place in domestic cricket.

Darren Sammy says he faced racism while playing in IPL

"I was there with him (Sammy) in 2014. I feel had this really happened, the matter would definitely have been discussed. So I'm not aware of such things as nothing was discussed in a larger way. But at the same time, we need to educate our people because I've seen them (racial jibes) in domestic cricket.

"Some of our cricketers from the south, especially, have faced that in the northern and western parts of the country, though I don't want to name anyone.

"What happens is among the crowd, someone tries to act like a jester. It's not because people are racist, but it's like someone trying to be popular by saying something seemingly funny that amounts to crossing the line on certain occasions," Pathan said.

The BCCI also said they have not received any complaints in this regard but is ready to initiate a probe even now if they receive a formal complaint about the issue.