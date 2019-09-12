Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

DDCA set to unveil pavilion stand after Kohli

By Pti
DDCA is all set to unveil stand after India captain Virat Kohli
DDCA is all set to unveil stand after India captain Virat Kohli

New Delhi, September 12: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is set to unveil a new pavilion stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla after India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday (September 12).

The unveiling ceremony, to be held at the Weightlifting Hall of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, will also see the Kotla stadium being renamed after former Finance Minister, late Arun Jaitley.

"We want to make it a riveting event where we pay the best tributes possible to keep Jaitley ji's memory alive. Anybody who is even remotely connected with cricket knows his contributions have helped the lot of Delhi cricket and its cricketers. Naming the stadium after him will serve the cause and purpose," DDCA president Rajat Sharma said.

He also said that the occasion also presents DDCA with the opportunity to honour Kohli, who recently logged maximum Test wins as captain, surpassing MS Dhoni.

"While we pay rich tributes to the departed soul of Jaitley ji, we also want to recognise the services that our own player Virat, has done to bring laurels to Indian as well as Delhi cricket. Several of his achievements are mindboggling," he added.

More DDCA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 8:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue