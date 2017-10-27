De Kock and De Villiers set up South African win

Bloemfontein, October 27: South Africa's wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock made a career-best 59 off 44 balls to lead the hosts to a 20-run victory over Bangladesh in the first game of two-match Twenty20 series.

Bangladesh complete their five-week long tour of South Africa with a second T20 international in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

De Kock shared an 79-run partnership with AB de Villiers, who was adjudged man of the match, as South Africa piled up a total of 195 for four after winning the toss.

Bangladesh fell short in their reply, finishing on 175 for nine despite a bludgeoning start in which Soumya Sarkar struck 47 off 31 balls before a review had him trapped lbw to Andile Phehlukwayo, who finished with figures of 2-25 off his four overs.

There were two wickets on his international debut for Robbie Frylinck after a surprise call-up by South Africa for the 33-year-old bowler, including removing Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan for 13.

The home triumph was built on the second-wicket partnership between De Kock and De Villiers, who added 49 off 27 balls.

Bangladesh threatened to make full use of perfect batting conditions as they started with purpose and were averaging more than 10 runs an over before wickets began to tumble and their run rate was pulled back.