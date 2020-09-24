Dean Jones dies at 59 of cardiac arrest, cricket world in shock

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," the Star India said in a media release.

"Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the release said.

Jones was an integral part of Australian cricket in the 1980s till mid 90s as a middle-order batsman. He was one of the main player in the team led by Allan Border that led to the revival of Australian cricket after the retirement of some titans like Greg Chappell, Rod Marsh, Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee.

Jones is best remembered in India for his double hundred against India in the Madras Test in 1986 that ended in a tie. Jones made that double century battling against cramps and oppressing heat in the Southern Indian city and had to be on drips and water supply during that knock.

For the record, Jones had played 52 Test matches and made 3631 runs at 46.55 with 11 hundreds and 14 fifties. A pioneering ODI batsman, Jones made 6068 runs from 164 matches at 44.61 with 7 hundreds and 46 fifties.