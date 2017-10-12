Ashish Nehra announces retirement from all formats: Emotional fans wish him luck on Twitter

Hyderabad, Oct 12: Veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra on Thursday (October 12) announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. The left-arm pacer will be playing his final international match on November 1 in the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand.

It was my decision to retire; India-NZ series schedule

The 38-year-old speedster will be given a fitting farewell in the T20I game on his home at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad, Nehra told media persons, "I have spoken to the team management as well as the chairman of the selection committee. It can't get bigger than getting to retire in front of your home crowd."

The cricketer said the decision to hang up his boots was his personal choice and that he will no longer participate in any format of the game.

"If I have decided something, there is no going back. If I retire, I won't even play the IPL. It's my own decision. Match on Nov 1 is in Delhi. There's no bigger thing than to retire in your hometown," Nehra added further.

It's always good to retire when people are asking Why rather than Why Not? - Ashish Nehra on his retirement pic.twitter.com/Uacvs17Z8S — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2017

Nehra, who made his international debut in 1999, has finally decided to draw curtains on his career which spanned 18-years. In his career, he played just 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 26 T20 Internationals. Nehra took 44 Test, 157 ODI and 34 T20 wickets.

However, the southpaw has had an injury prone career and faced several ups and downs in his career. Knee and back injuries forced him out of the international cricket for around four years.

He played a crucial role in the 2003 World Cup and his match-winning effort (6/23) against England remains the best ever figure from an Indian in the World Cup.

Nehra made a comeback to the Indian side after he started playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. The cricketer was picked in the T20I squad for bilateral series against Australia in 2016, since then he has been a part of the side.

Indian cricket fans turned emotional after Nehra announced his retirement and thanked the veteran cricketer for all those memories.

One of the best seamer India have ever got!!

Only Indian with two 6 wicket hauls in ODIs

Played for India under 7 captains

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — ⛑ APPLE 🍎 JACK (@Apple__Jaq) October 12, 2017

Thanks for your dedication and service to the Indian team. You are a hero. Good luck for your coming days. — Kundan Parajulee (@KrParajulee) October 12, 2017

One of the greatest entertainer of the game.. performing even after 12 surgeries.. Thanks 🙏 for ur contribution to d MODERN INDIAN CRICKET — Rahul T. (@RahulTolumbia) October 12, 2017

We will miss you champion can't forget your megical spells in International cricket specially 6-23 vs England at Durban in 2003 WC. — Sajid Akhter Srkian (@iamsajidakhter) October 12, 2017

We will miss our nehraji 😊 please continue in ipl — payal 💙 (@chasmish_girl) October 12, 2017

Please play in IPL atleast — Manish Sharma (@s7manish) October 12, 2017

We will miss you Nehra ji 🙏🙏 — ❤Virushka❤ (@vohra_kritika) October 12, 2017

Its a bad news sir! I m one of yr Academy's cadet! Such a nice human and a player he is! Ur skills will remain unmatched sir! — kartikey agnihotri (@kartikeyagniho3) October 12, 2017

Very well liked cricketer. Committed to the core. .

We will miss your death overs.... Talent + humility personified — Sanjeev Deb (@deb_sanjeev) October 12, 2017

Thank you Nehra Ji for ur remarkable contribution to India.

Have a gr8 journey ahead... And all the best for Kotla T20. You are a great legend in bowling arena. Thank you..@BCCI — Nishant Shekhar 🇮🇳 (@iamnishant_ns) October 12, 2017