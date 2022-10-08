Deepak Chahar ruled out of SA ODIs with back injury; Washington Sundar drafted into India squad

Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow.

Chahar will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the pacer will be monitored by the Medical Team at the facility.

Chahar had to miss the first ODI in Lucknow which India lost by 9 runs and Indian bowlers conceded 249 runs in a 40 overs rain-curtailed match. India are now trailing 0- 1 in the three-match ODI series.

Indian team management is already struggling to deal with injuries with Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

The 30-year-old Chahar was on India’s standby list for the T20 World Cup 2022, but his injury will add to the concerns of the selectors and management.

Arshdeep Singh is rested and Mohammad Shami, a likely replacement to Bumrah in the World Cup squad, is still recovering from COVID-19 and has not played any competitive match in a while now.

India will play the second ODI in Ranchi on October 9, 2022 and will play the final ODI of the series in New Delhi on October 11, 2022.

India’s ODI squad (Updated): Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.