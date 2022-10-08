Deepak Chahar set to miss SA ODIs with injury, T20 WC trip in doubt; India pick Sakariya, Mukesh as cover

The second ODI is set to be played in Ranchi on Sunday (October 8).

The 30-year-old Chahar was on India’s standby list for the T20 World Cup 2022, but his injury will add to the concerns of the selectors and management.

As per sources, Chennai Super Kings left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary, who had a good IPL 2022 and also a fine Irani Trophy outing, and Chetan Sakariya have already joined the squad as net bowlers for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Chahar had to miss the first ODI in Lucknow which India lost by 9 runs and Indian bowlers conceded 249 runs in a 40 overs rain-curtailed match. India are now trailing 0- 1 in the three-match ODI series.

Indian team management is already struggling to deal with injuries with Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep Singh is rested and Mohammad Shami, a likely replacement to Bumrah in the World Cup squad, is still recovering from COVID-19 and has not played any competitive match in a while now.

“There's so much cricket is being played, and people get injured. Bumrah is injured, but it's an opportunity for somebody else. There is nothing you can do with injury,” former India coach Ravi Shastri was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“I think we have got enough strength and we have a good team. I have always believed if you make it to the semi-finals, it could be anyone's tournament. The endeavour would be to start well, get to the semis, and then you have got enough strength to probably win the [World] Cup, for all you know.

Bumrah not being there, Jadeja not being there - it hampers the side - but it's an opportunity to unearth a new champion,” he further stated.

India commence their T20 World Cup campaign with a blockbuster match against archrival Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.