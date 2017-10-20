Deepti Sharma wants to help brother for development of cricket coaching camp

Bengaluru, October 20: Deepti Sharma, one of the key members of World Cup runner-up Indian women’s team has not stopped training even on the day of ongoing Diwali festival. Rather she has extended the time of practice from one session to three sessions.

Speaking over phone from her residence at Agra on Thursday (October 19) Deepti said, “So far I have come to know, we will have a tour to South Africa to take part in three one-day international matches as well as five T-Twenty international matches.

"The tour is likely to be held in February next year. Then T-Twenty World Cup is scheduled to take place in West Indies in November. So there is no question of giving pause to my practice.”

Deepti, like her teammates in Indian team had received Rs 50 lakh from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after being runner-up In the World Cup also received Rs 8 lakh from Uttar Pradesh government.

When asked about her plans with the money, Deepti clarified, “I have decided to donate a major portion of this amount for the development of my elder brother Sumit’s cricket academy. Sumit constructed this coaching camp three years ago only looking forward to my improvement.

"He had left his solid job and invested all his previous savings, earned from the job to build up this coaching camp. So it is natural that I must contribute something for the development of this camp which is my cradle. I have learnt the game in this coaching camp.”

Deepti’s elder brother Sumit was emotional and commented, “I am proud of my sister. Actually, I have plans to take big ground on lease from the state government. Then with the ground being international standard I will try to develop the infrastructure.

"I want to bring in former Indian international batsmen as guest coaches in my coaching camp in future so that promising girls like Deepti who practice in my camp can improve.”