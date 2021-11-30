Delhi Capitals Retained and Released Players List: DC retain Pant, Shaw, Nortje, Axar; let go Dhawan, Ashwin

A mega auction is set to be conducted ahead of the upcoming edition of the glitzy T20 league, with two more teams being added to the competition. The eight franchises were eligible to retain up to four players with a maximum of 3 Indians, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indians. The two new franchises can acquire three from the rest of the player pool before the auction.

Delhi Capitals named four players to be retained for the upcoming edition. The Capitals let go off big names, while they retained their current captain, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anriche Nortje and Axar Patel.

Former skipper Shreyas Iyer had been replaced by Pant as captain, after a shoulder injury during the previous edition. It had been knock that Iyer, who had taken Delhi to the finals in 2020 wanted to be released ahead of the auction. Joining Iyer, the some of the other big names to be released by the Capitals include, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Kagiso Rabada.

Delhi, still gunning for their maiden IPL title, will have Rs. 47.50 crores left in their purse for the mega auction.

Rishabh Pant (Rs. 16 crores): Taking over from Iyer, Pant led Delhi from the front and retaining him hardly took anyone by surprise. Pant, who came to the spotlight via the IPL, is a key part of the Indian line-up in all three formats. The Capitals, who have been the most consistent over the past couple of seasons, will definitely benefit for the young skipper, who can effortlessly send the ball out of the park and is also a stellar wicket-keeper. Bought by Delhi in 2016, Pant continues to be a key part of the line-up.

Prithvi Shaw (Rs. 7.5 crores): An exciting player, Shaw has been key to the DC line-up. Shaw formed a lethal opening combination with Shikhar Dhawan. Despite his senior teammate not being retained, the explosive opener will once again bring a lot of power to the Delhi line-up.

Axar Patel (Rs. 9 crores): Another talent to shine through the league, is taking giant strides in the national team set up. Axar Patel has been a key figure in the Delhi line-up. Donning the all-rounder's hat, Patel, can not only wreck the opposition line-up with the ball, but can also score the crucial runs in the lower order.

Anrich Nortje (Rs. 6.5 crores): Nortje was the fourth player to be retained by the Capitals. The South African cricketer, who has proved to be a lethal cog in the Delhi set up, was the only overseas player retained by the franchise. Over the last few years, DC have boasted of an all round squad, and Nortje's addition will make the bowling unit a strong one.

Who all DC released:

Ajinkya Rahane, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, M Siddharth, Sam Billings, Vishnu Vinod, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, R Ashwin, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav